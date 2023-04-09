No traces will remain: how to remove a sticker from a car glass

Vehicle owners sometimes have to remove stickers from the car glass, which can be inconvenient, leaving traces of glue on the glass afterward. But there are some effective and simple ways that will help you deal with it without too much effort.

One of the most popular methods is the use of soda and oil. To do this, you need to mix a teaspoon of sodium bicarbonate with oil in a small container. The resulting paste should cover the sticker to be removed and leave it for a few minutes. Then, with the help of a dishwashing sponge, the sticker can be easily removed, leaving the glass clean with no traces of it.

Another simple way is to use a wet hot cloth or towel. To do this, you need to wet a regular cloth in hot water, put it on the sticker for a few minutes, let the hot water affect the glue, and then easily remove the sticker along with the traces of glue with the cloth.

Another interesting way is to use a wireless hair dryer. Simply direct a stream of hot air onto the decal for a few minutes and the adhesive will melt easily, allowing you to remove the decal effortlessly.

Using these simple but effective methods will help you remove the sticker from your car glass quickly and easily, leaving it clean and free of glue marks.

