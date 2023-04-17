No need for expensive mascara: three ways from stylists to make eyelashes long

Not every woman wants to have thick and long eyelashes. However, it is possible even without expensive mascara.

Stylists advise to prepare eyelashes well before applying makeup. Then you can make them long, and the look expressive.

Active serum

Constant use of mascara can cause brittle eyelashes and their shedding. Therefore, you should give your face time to rest and use an active serum to strengthen eyelashes and eyebrows several times a week.

However, it is important to choose the right serum that is right for you. It is best to consult a professional for advice.

Tongs

Thanks to long-popular tongs, the look can be made more expressive. They will effectively lift the eyelashes, but you don't need to get too excited about them. Careless or too frequent can damage the eyelashes.

Combing

By brushing your eyelashes, you will make them fluffier and improve blood circulation. Thanks to this, eyelash growth will accelerate.

