No need to boil: a recipe for horseradish adjika for the winter

This dish from Shuba is very simple and quick to prepare and does not require cooking.

Ingredients:

Tomatoes - 4 kg

Horseradish - 500 g

Red bell pepper - 1 kg

Garlic, cloves - 300 g

Hot red pepper - 6 pcs.

Sugar - 2 cups

Rock salt - 1 cup

Vinegar 9% - 2 cups

Method of preparation:

Cut the tomatoes. Peel the horseradish and sweet pepper.

Peel the garlic, chop the hot pepper. Blend everything in a blender.

Pour the mixture into a saucepan or deep bowl. Add salt, sugar and vinegar. Stir the mixture.

Pour the finished adjika into clean jars and cover with nylon lids. Put it in the refrigerator or basement.

