When it comes to ways to reduce stress, many people first think of exercise or meditation as the main methods. However, while these methods are indeed effective for many, they are not the only ones available.

Recently, coloring books for adults have become a popular way to relax. New research suggests that coloring can be an effective way to reduce stress and improve well-being, especially when combined with mindfulness practices. This is reported by Science Alert.

Mindfulness is a practice that consists of carefully observing what is happening in the present moment without judgment about your thoughts, emotions, or distractions. Some people use mindfulness meditation techniques, such as focusing on the breath, to stay in the present moment. Coloring can have a similar effect by helping people focus on the present moment. Thus, we have conducted research to determine whether mindful coloring can improve people's well-being.

In one study, we investigated the effects of coloring combined with mindfulness on university students. The participants were divided into two groups. One group received a coloring book and instructions on how to use mindfulness while coloring. The instructions included instructions on relaxing the body, focusing on the task and sensations of coloring, and how to act if the mind wanders. The other group simply painted without any instructions on mindfulness.

After the session, the group with mindfulness instructions reported less anxiety and more focus after coloring, while the group without instructions did not experience similar improvements. This suggests that mindfulness during coloring can help reduce anxiety. However, some people do not like receiving instructions while coloring, which may reduce the benefits of mindful coloring.

In another experiment, we investigated the effect of a video training course on mindful coloring on 35 teachers from the UK. The participants were divided into two groups. One group practiced coloring for five days, receiving instructions on mindfulness. The other group continued their normal week without any intervention.

Teachers who practiced mindful coloring reported feeling less stressed, more attentive, and more resilient. It seems that practicing mindfulness in coloring before class can help participants get positive results.

Finally, we compared mindful coloring with love and kindness meditation in another experiment. Love and kindness meditation promotes benevolence and focus on sending good wishes or thoughts to oneself and others, and its effects on well-being and stress reduction are known.

We divided 180 participants into two groups. One group received a coloring book and instructions on how to color with love and kindness. The other group was taught to meditate on love and kindness.

The results showed that both coloring and loving-kindness meditation were equally good at helping people be more mindful and less anxious. This means that mindful coloring can work as effectively as meditation to reduce stress levels.

So, our research confirms that coloring can be a great way to relax and improve your well-being, especially when combined with mindfulness practice. Mindfulness can have numerous other health benefits, including reducing pain and improving sleep quality. Regardless of your choice of activity, it's important to focus on being present in the moment and prioritizing attention.

