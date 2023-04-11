Not afraid of water: which breeds of cats can be bathed

There is a perception that all cats are afraid of water and that bathing is stressful for them. They may scream, scratch, and run away to avoid contact with water.

However, in fact, experts claim that there are breeds of cats that react completely calmly to water and even enjoy bathing. You can learn more about them in the OBOZREVATEL material.

Read also: What nicknames should not be given to cats so that they are not offended

Abyssinian cats are usually not afraid of water and often enter the bathroom when their owner is bathing. They can even play in the water, showing interest in this element;

Video of the day

Maine Coon . Despite their massive and formidable appearance, Maine Coons do not panic when the owner decides to wash them. They may be wary at first, especially at first contact with water, but over time, bathing will become familiar and routine for them;

. Despite their massive and formidable appearance, Maine Coons do not panic when the owner decides to wash them. They may be wary at first, especially at first contact with water, but over time, bathing will become familiar and routine for them; Sphinx. For Sphynx owners, it is important to remember that cats of this breed cannot be bathed in cold water. Sphynxes have nothing against water procedures, but low temperatures can cause stress and lead to health problems.

We will remind you, the owners of cats often notice how their pets knead a blanket with their paws or even give a "message" to people. Such behavior is natural for animals, but it is not observed in every individual. Scientists have studied this behavior of cats and explained why they like to cross their paws.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!