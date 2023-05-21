The three most cruel zodiac signs are named: they easily hurt others

Cruelty can have different causes, but astrologers identify three zodiac signs that most often hurt others. They don't always mean to hurt intentionally, but they are so self-centered that they don't think about the consequences of their actions.

Aries, Gemini, and Capricorn are harsh in their statements and not prone to compassion. They are capable of committing cruel acts that they will not regret.

Aries

Natives of this choleric zodiac sign, they have no control over their emotions. When something annoys them, they immediately explode. Aries do not mince words because they are honest by nature and cannot hide their feelings. They can use force in conflicts because they believe that all means are good. Natives of this sign will never admit a mistake or apologize. On the contrary, they will try to strike again.

Gemini

People born under this sign are considered to be selfish. They always put their feelings and desires first. If someone offends them, Gemini hides the offense for a long time and plans a sophisticated revenge. They will implement the plan, even if it takes years. Gemini does not care about the feelings of others. They often treat family and friends as "tools". Out of calculation, they maintain acquaintances that seem beneficial to them. If they cease to be so, they leave without regret.

Capricorn

Capricorns look at the world exclusively from the perspective of how to make a profit. Compared to other zodiac signs, they are characterized by low empathy and are unable to empathize with other people's problems. Capricorns are the harshest critics. When they don't like something, they talk about it directly, pointing out every mistake in detail. The natives of this sign do not give anyone a second chance and can be cruel even to their closest people.

