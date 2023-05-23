Named 3 most explosive zodiac signs: they can't control themselves

For some people, a small "spark" is enough to create a huge scandal. When they are not satisfied with something, they immediately start to settle things, regardless of the consequences.

According to astrologers, Aries, Leos and Capricorns are the most "explosive". This is due to the zodiac sign they were born under.

Aries

Aries hate being confronted, whether by people or circumstances. Whenever something goes wrong, the natives of the sign take it out on those who come under their thumb. They really believe that their opinion is the only true one, so they never admit mistakes. Aries easily spoil relationships with relatives and colleagues.

Leo

Leos tend to take out their aggression on others. As soon as something starts to bother them, they look for the "guilty" in their troubles. The natives of this sign can make a big scandal over trifles: they can say a lot of hurtful words that hurt. Lions do not hide their emotions, and if they are furious, everyone will know about it.

Capricorn

Capricorns seem calm, but it's just a mask. If someone disagrees with their opinion, a scandal is inevitable. Natives of this sign will use all methods to prove their case. Even in conversations with their loved ones, they often break down in tears because they cannot control their emotions. Capricorns have few friends, because maintaining relationships with them is a difficult task.

