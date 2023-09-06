Trendy hair colour for summer 2023 has been named

Stylists have announced the hair shade of summer - 2023: a colour called "expensive honey". It refreshes the face and makes the hair visually thicker.

Read also: These colours will add years: how best not to dye your hair

The trendy colouring consists of several tones of blonde, which combine to create a warm and luscious shade. The roots are slightly darker, which makes the hair visually thicker and the colour deeper. The honey shade makes the face look fresher and more radiant.

This colour looks very nice with tanned skin. If you are snow white, use bronzer.

Video of the day

The advantage of this colouring is that it suits all colour types. You just need to choose your shade. It will especially emphasise the beauty of girls with natural ash, straw and blond hair, peach or dark skin and light brown, blue or green eyes.

As a reminder, we have already written about the mistakes of home hair colouring.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!