The 'explosive' couples according to the zodiac sign have been named: they will walk on the edge

Many people dream of finding a soul mate and building a harmonious relationship in which both partners understand and support each other. But there are couples who constantly have conflicts, even despite strong feelings.

According to astrologers, it is connected with the zodiac sign. Yes, there are three pairs that are considered "explosive".

Aries and Scorpio

The natives of these zodiac signs are passionate, they fall in love quickly, but they are very jealous. Aries and Scorpios will make each other suspicious and make scandals over trifles. None of them will make concessions and admit mistakes, which negatively affects the relationship. Impulsivity in actions can destroy the union.

Taurus and Gemini

Taurus and Gemini are capable of pushing each other to the limit, even if there is a strong bond between them. The natives of these signs are impatient, and demanding, do not want to listen to anyone, and do only what they want. It is very difficult for them, and sometimes even impossible, to overcome the differences that arise almost every day.

Leo and Cancer

Leos and Cancers make high demands on each other and dream that everything is perfect. However, facing the first difficulties, they give up. They lack the strength and patience to solve problems together, and this becomes a serious obstacle on the way to a long-term relationship. The natives of the sign will easily make a scandal, but they are unlikely to sit down together to calmly discuss the issue that worries them.

