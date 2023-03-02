The real romantics by zodiac sign have been named: they are ready to do anything for their soul mate

The time of a person's birth affects not only his destiny but also his character. If some people are quite reserved in the manifestation of their feelings, then others can safely be called true romantics.

According to astrologers, three zodiac signs - Sagittarius, Scorpio, and Leo - are particularly emotionally sensitive. If they fall in love, they will be ready for anything for the sake of their soulmate.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, despite their love of freedom and independence, adores romantic gestures. It's happy to please its partner with surprises and knows exactly how to turn a regular dinner into an unforgettable pastime. The natives of the sign are very caring, they are ready to surround their partner with the attention he needs, but at the same time, they will not cross the line: Sagittarius respects personal boundaries.

Scorpio

Scorpios are romantics at heart, although they may be considered somewhat cold and secretive. But once they meet their person, they'll show everything they're capable of. The natives of this sign love arranging holidays for their partner and are willing to give the best to the one who is dear to their heart. They are very faithful in relationships and will never give a reason for jealousy.

Leo

Leo spends a lot of time on their work - they set themselves high goals and try to achieve them, even if they have to work without a break. However, if the natives of the sign fall in love, they will change their priorities. After marriage, their family comes first - Leo is willing to do anything to show how dear their loved ones are. They will arrange romantic surprises and travel to spend more time together.

