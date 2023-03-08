Many people would like to find true love and build a relationship where romance and mutual understanding would reign. However, some face problems and disappointments that can break their hearts.

According to astrologers, sometimes the cause of problems is the incompatibility of the couple according to the zodiac sign. Thus, the worst couples whose relationships are doomed have been named.

Aries and Aquarius

These two zodiac signs are very goal-oriented, cannot stand criticism and always get their way, no matter what it costs them. Aries and Aquarius strive to be on top of everything and will never agree to compromises. This couple will constantly argue over little things, but no one will admit mistakes.

Taurus and Cancer

For Taurus, the most important thing is material possessions, the natives of the sign are rather down-to-earth and worry about urgent problems. Cancers keep their head in the clouds, do not count money and are willing to share the last with friends. Different views on life and finances will be an insurmountable problem for the couple.

Gemini and Leo

Calm and always smiling Gemini can't stand Leo who want to command everyone. If there is an attraction between these signs, it's a short-term phenomenon: they just want to make an impression, even if they do not admit it to themselves. Both in this couple have completely different interests and goals.

Virgo and Sagittarius

Both natives of the zodiac circle successfully build a career, set high goals, travel a lot and explore new things. However, their desire for freedom will become a serious obstacle to marriage, and a love relationship can easily turn into a competitive one. Virgos and Sagittarius will compete over who is more successful.

Libra and Capricorn

Libras try to find harmony in life, always doubting and are unable to make any decision on their own. Explosive Capricorns can't stand such behavior, so they will get angry all the time. In the end, they can lead Libra to an emotional breakdown, which will be the end of the relationship.

Scorpio and Pisces

The relationship between Scorpios and Pisces cannot be called anything other than toxic. Scorpions like to manipulate other people. Pisces are too sensitive and easily influenced by others. In this couple, everyone will have their own motive for maintaining the relationship, but both partners will feel unhappy, and there will be enough reasons.

