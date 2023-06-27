The worst men by zodiac sign: it will be difficult to find happiness with them

Finding the perfect partner is a long and difficult journey. Who can you give your heart to and who is better to avoid? It's worth listening not only to the voice of intuition, but also to the stars, which will best tell you who to connect your future with. According to astrologers, not every man is suitable for the role of a husband.

Taurus.

Men born under this zodiac sign are workaholics. They cannot put their partner in the first place because there is always something more important: work, development, interests. They have a lot of responsibilities and things to do (often fictional), among which love can easily die for the simple reason that it is not so high on the list of priorities. A woman is just an accessory next to him.

Virgo.

Not many women can put up with a Virgo man. His humor stands out from other zodiac signs. He is moody and easily changes his mind... Or, on the contrary, he can't make a decision because he gets caught in a vicious circle of deep analysis of each problem. Trying to argue with a Virgo is a nightmare. A Virgo man will cling to every word and dissect every argument. In addition, people born under this sign are perfectionists and make very high demands on their partners.

Capricorn

Capricorn is one of the most mysterious signs of the zodiac... and at the same time a very difficult partner. From the outside, he may seem like an ideal: a serious, mature man, often very hardworking, and therefore wealthy. Material success is very important to him, so he likes to surround himself with luxurious things that reflect his social status. A man of this sign is a natural loner. He feels good in his own company and likes to spend time alone. He also has no plans to spend money on a woman.

