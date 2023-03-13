The most common mistakes when storing winter shoes

If you buy expensive shoes and want them to last longer, you need to know the basic rules for storing them between seasons. To ensure that your winter shoes retain their color and don't get deformed or cracked, you need to prepare them properly for spring and summer hibernation.

In the spring, you need to clean your winter shoes from dirt, choose the right storage place for them, and apply the right shoe care products before your "seasonal vacation".

The very first mistake is when you did not clean the shoes and put them in a box. If they have come into contact with the de-icing mixture used to treat roads and sidewalks while walking, its residue can damage your boots or shoes. So first, clean the shoes of dirt, wash them if necessary, dry and treat them with special sprays that are suitable for the material your shoes are made of. After that, stuff your shoes with either newspapers or special paper to keep them in shape during storage.

One of the mistakes of drying shoes is if you put them on a heat source (batteries, radiators) or dry them in the sun. Such a method of drying should never be used for shoes - they can lose their shape and color or even deteriorate. After you have dried your shoes and prepared them for storage, don't spare the money and buy an antibacterial spray. It is necessary to treat the insides of the shoe to prevent bacteria from growing inside.

As for the place to store your shoes, the best place to store your boots and shoes is in boxes with specially molded holders that hang in the closet.

You can buy special shoe boxes - they are made of high-quality durable material, have an affordable price, and will last for many years.

You can also put the shoes in the box they came in.

In no case should you put shoes in tight boxes or drawers, as they will be deformed.

Do not store shoes in plastic bags without air circulation.

Do not bend the boots - deformation, and breakage will ruin their appearance.

Also, do not store shoes on the balcony at temperatures below zero degrees or near heat sources.

A sunny place with direct rays is also contraindicated for storage.

Experts advise storing shoes at room temperature in a closet or dressing room and using spacious cardboard boxes.

