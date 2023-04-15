Named two main manipulators according to the zodiac sign: ready to do anything for their goals

Some people constantly resort to manipulation to achieve their goals. They are ready to go over their heads and hurt even their loved ones, regardless of their feelings.

According to astrologers, this is partly related to the zodiac sign. Yes, Scorpions and Cancers are most often manipulators. They think everything through carefully and fulfill their role perfectly.

Scorpio

The natives of this zodiac sign are very distrustful and withdrawn people who believe that everyone around them wants to harm them. Scorpios do not let anyone into their lives, they do not know how to trust, but they are sure that they have the right to manipulate others. They can invent problems to elicit sympathy from loved ones or arrange emotional blackmail of the other half.

Building relationships with the natives of the sign is very difficult. That is why Scorpios often remain lonely. They can "play" and not notice how they lost the person who was the most important in their life.

Cancer

Cancers are really emotional and sensitive, they take everything to heart and do not hide it. However, in order to achieve their goals, they manipulate the people around them. The natives of the sign can pretend to be a victim in order to feel sorry for them, spread gossip behind their backs, or arrange meanness. They do not admit their guilt, even if they are exposed.

Natives of the sign like to be "kings of drama", sometimes they themselves provoke conflicts, believing that in this way they will be in a favorable light. However, this plays against them - Cancers lose people who were close.

