The dishes that should never be cooked in a non-stick frying pan

Non-stick pans are very popular among those who love to cook. This "kitchen gadget" is known for allowing you to cook with less fat or oil, as food hardly sticks to the bottom. This makes the cooking process healthier and reduces the amount of fat and calories in your meals.

Non-stick pans usually have a smooth surface, which makes it easy to flip and move food without sticking. They are also easy to clean and have good thermal conductivity, which helps to keep food evenly heated.

It is important to keep in mind that non-stick coating can be quite vulnerable to damage, so you should avoid using sharp kitchen tools that can scratch the coating.

However, as it turned out, some dishes should absolutely not be cooked in such pans. For example, meat. Some non-stick coatings may not be able to withstand very high temperatures, especially when subjected to high heat. This can lead to damage to the coating and the release of harmful substances. So, if you need to cook meat with a crust, it is better to use a cast iron skillet.

Acidic foods such as tomatoes, citrus fruits, and wine can wear away at the nonstick coating of the pan, making it less effective and more harmful over time.

Some nonstick pans can be used in the oven, and you can check the bottom of your pan or the manufacturer's instructions to see if this applies to your pan. But most nonstick pans are not designed to withstand high oven temperatures.

If you want to cook in a nonstick pan, it is important to follow the manufacturer's instructions and use utensils with soft surfaces that will not damage the coating. Also, avoid overheating the pan and use a moderate heat level.

