Here are 6 things you should never clean with baking soda

Baking soda is an indispensable tool in the kitchen. Not only is it added to baking soda, but it is also used to clean and disinfect surfaces.

However, some things should never be cleaned with baking soda, otherwise you will only harm them. According to Better Homes & Gardens magazine,baking soda's moderate abrasive properties make it less than ideal for cleaning scratchy materials.

"Baking soda is a mild abrasive, which makes it great for gently removing stains from hard surfaces, but when it comes to cleaning scratch-prone materials like glass, baking soda should be avoided. Baking soda can leave micro-scratches on mirrors and windows, creating a dull appearance and causing permanent damage," the publication says.

It is also noted that soda is an enemy for a glass ceramic hob. Soda will scratch the surface and damage it.

Soda should not be used to clean gold-plated cookware either - instead, choose gentle detergents such as dish soap, non-abrasive sponges, and microfiber cloths when it comes to washing these delicate items.

Since baking soda is an alkaline substance, it should not be used to clean aluminum cookware. Otherwise, it can lead to oxidation of the metal, changing the color of its surface. If you want to use baking soda to clean an aluminum pan, you'll need to rinse it with water very quickly after cleaning to prevent it from turning black.

Marble and quartz do not like baking soda either. It can cause scratches and wear away the top protective layer of marble and quartz surfaces.

Soda is also an enemy of wooden floors and furniture. Cleaning with soda will cause micro-scratches on wooden floors and furniture, wearing away the sealant and giving the wood a dull appearance.

