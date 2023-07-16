Even though you may have a modern smartphone with a wide range of features, you may not be using it to its fullest potential. Some tools may not be useful to you, but you may not know about them at all.

Experts have shared interesting life hacks for mobile phones that will make your daily life much easier and help you use them to the fullest. Your smartphone can be your assistant in navigation, help you not to oversleep at work thanks to a loud alarm and serve for a long time if you are attentive.

Useful tips for active smartphone users

Improve the sound when recording video. Cover your phone's microphone to reduce external noise and make your recording clearer. For example, if you cover the microphone at a concert, you can record the clear sound of the performance rather than interference from the audience; Amplify the sound with a glass. To make your phone sound louder, simply place it in an empty glass or bowl. The sound will bounce off the walls, providing more volume; Using an empty bottle to improve the lighting of a flashlight. This life hack is useful for those who love hiking and traveling. To get more light, place a clear water bottle on your phone's screen (with the screen at the bottom). The flashlight will diffuse through the clear bottle, providing better illumination; Using airplane mode for fast charging. If you need to charge your phone quickly, enable Airplane Mode in the settings. This mode pauses the network connection, which speeds up the charging process because the battery doesn't use energy to maintain communication; Use useful applications. Many people don't know that their phones already have useful features built in, such as a compass or a remote control app for controlling household appliances. You can also install apps that will allow you to use your phone as a centimeter or distance meter; Activate an emergency call for emergencies. Many smartphones have an "Emergency Assistance" or "Emergency Call" feature. This allows you to send SOS signals with a specific sequence of power button presses. This feature automatically sends a distress signal and your location to emergency contacts.

