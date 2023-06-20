5 terrible life hacks for the kitchen that don't work and can only harm

There may be a lot of life hacks in the field of cooking and nutrition, but not all of them are useful, and some can even lead to unpleasant consequences while cooking. When we cook, it is important to be careful, as not very appropriate tips can lead to household injuries.

Read also: How to save money and eat deliciously at the same time: life hacks for budget meals

One of these unrecommended methods is defrosting meat quickly. If you find that you forgot to take the meat out of the fridge and you need to cook immediately, the temptation to use "quick" defrosting methods can be great. However, you should avoid defrosting meat with a hair dryer or hot water, as this can lead to food poisoning. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, speeding up the defrosting process with heat can promote bacterial growth, leading to a risk of illness.

Video of the day

Another common but dangerous technique is freezing eggs in the shell. According to this method, whole eggs are frozen, after which the shells are peeled and cut into small pieces before frying. However, this can be dangerous, especially for children, as the liquid inside the eggs expands during freezing and can cause the shell to crack. This can cause the eggs to spoil and risk bacterial contamination. Instead, it is better to crack the eggs, beat them, and freeze the mixture before freezing.

When using a toaster, remember that it is a handy appliance for toasting bread, but it can be dangerous to use it to cook other foods, such as bread and cheese. Cooking foods that are not intended for toasting can cause a fire or damage to the appliance, so you should limit your use of the toaster to bread only.

Read also: You can eat and lose weight: the best foods for breakfast are named

You should also avoid heating plastic, especially with boiling water. When plastic is heated, it can release harmful chemicals, including bisphenol A (BPA), which is linked to an increased risk of cancer. Even if some plastic products are considered safe, cheap plastic can release chemicals that can get into food when heated.

Finally, the life hack that suggests turning a pot of pasta over a colander to drain the water can also be dangerous. Although this method is widespread, it can lead to burns. Instead, it is better to use the normal method of draining the water to avoid unpleasant consequences.

It is important to remember that in cooking and nutrition, it is necessary to understand the consequences of applying various life hacks and ensure safety during cooking. It is better to trust proven and safe methods, as well as take advice from professionals to enjoy delicious and safe food.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your physician or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

We have already written about how to save money without hurting your wallet, even when your salary is low.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!