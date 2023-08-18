The 4 most effective tips to help you fall asleep on a hot night

Hot summer nights can cause problems with sleep and rest. To ensure a pleasant and comfortable sleep, you need to take some measures.

Read also: Top tips to help you fall asleep quickly in the heat

Knowing the simple life hacks shared by life.nv, you can enjoy a restful sleep even during hot nights.

During the summer, it is better to avoid heavy bedding fabrics such as satin, polyester or silk. For ventilation and comfort, choose natural breathable materials, such as cotton. This will help to avoid excessive heat and sweating during sleep.

Video of the day

A freezer can be more than just a place to store food. You can chill your sheets before bed by putting them in the freezer for a short period of time. This will make the bed extra cool and contribute to a pleasant sleep.

A hot water bottle can be a great solution for keeping you cool. Fill it with cold water and place it in the freezer before going to bed. Once it has cooled down, it can be used as an ice pillow for a comfortable sleep.

Using an air conditioner or fan will help you quickly create the optimum room temperature for a good night's sleep. The air conditioner will keep you cool, and the fan will create gusts of fresh air, providing

As a reminder, we have already written about how to improve the comfort of your sleep.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!