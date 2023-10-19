4 products that effectively improve skin condition

What we choose to eat plays an important role in our health and appearance. We should not forget that the effects of our diet become visible over time.

Changes in the body do not come suddenly. With a prolonged deficiency of essential nutritional substances, our body loses its compensatory power, and no cosmetic procedures or expensive cosmetics can restore the health and appearance of the skin.

Here are some healthy foods that can contribute to your health and appearance:

Dairy and fermented milk products. thay contain the vitamin A. Eggs as a source of easily digestible protein and important substances. Berries that are high in antioxidants. Tomatoes, thatare rich in the antioxidant lycopene. Salmon, walnuts, flax seeds and healthy oils as a source of fatty acids. Whole-grain breads made from wheat and rye,are rich in selenium. Vegetables with antioxidants help protect cells from a damage.

The information was shared by nutritionist Oksana Skitalinskaya.

These foods contribute to a skin health and an internal health, so they are important for our overall health and appearance.

