Dogs are loyal and loving animals that can bring good luck to their owners. In the folk tradition, there are several signs associated with dog breeds that are considered to be symbols of happiness and well-being.

One of these dogs is a Japanese Akita Inu puppy. According to popular beliefs, these dogs help preserve the wealth and health of their owners, as well as ward off negative energy from the home. They are also considered as symbols of wealth and success.

Another breed associated with omens is the West Highland White Terrier. According to beliefs, these dogs bring good luck in business and finance, and help maintain harmony in the home. They are also known for their energy and perseverance, which helps them achieve their goals.

There is also a belief about the Basenji dog breed. These dogs are believed to help maintain harmony and peace in the family, as well as to remove negative energy from the home. They are also considered as symbols of purity and spirituality.

In general, no matter what breed of dog you choose, they will always be loyal and loving animals that can bring you joy and health. So, ignore the signs and choose the breed you like and get along with.

