3 effective methods of weed control in the garden are named

Frequent rains contribute to an increase in the number of weeds in vegetable gardens, so we have prepared some useful tips to help you deal with them. Although weeds may seem insignificant at first glance, it is worth noting that they need to be removed in time to avoid harming the development of cultivated plants.

Weeds pose a threat because they compete with plants for moisture, nutrients and, if they are the same size as cultivated plants, even for light.

The main methods of weed control:

Chemical method: the use of chemicals such as herbicides to effectively kill the weed. However, it should be remembered that herbicides are among the most toxic pesticides, so they are best used at a distance of more than 20 meters from the house; Mechanical method: using a hoe, removing the weed by loosening the soil or regular mowing. The latter method does not destroy the weed, but inhibits its growth and development;

From an environmental point of view, mulching can be used to cover the soil with various materials, such as sawdust, grass clippings, straw, humus, peat, film, or agrofabric.

Mulching helps control weeds and retain moisture in the soil. If your plants are young, they need watering. In the case of mature fruit trees, if you spread grass clippings under their trunks, watering can be limited or only done during critical periods of prolonged drought.

