10 unexpected ways to use hair balm in everyday life

Hair conditioners and balms carry on their shoulders the significant responsibility of keeping your locks beautiful and healthy. However, these amazing products can be good for more than just your mane.

They can also solve many household problems and save you money. The techinsider publication has collected 10 reasons why you should always have a hair conditioner in your home.

Gentle cleaning of silk clothes: If you have clothes with silk fabrics, add a tablespoon of a hair conditioner to the soaking water. It will help maintain the ticklish texture of the material. Prevent static electricity on your hair: During the cold season, our hair often becomes electrified due to friction with clothes. To prevent this problem, apply some conditioner to your hair, spread it evenly and your hair will be less electrified. Protecting leather shoes from salt. Leather shoes during winter can be affected by salt that is scattered on the roads to control ice. Wiping your shoes with conditioner before going outdoors can help prevent harm. Repairing a stuck zipper. If the zipper on your clothing is stuck, you can use conditioner to lubricate the teeth of the zipper. This will help it move more easily. Removing a stuck ring If a ring is stuck on your finger, apply some conditioner to the skin near it. This will lubricate the skin and help you remove the ring easily. Stretching a sweater: If your wool sweater has shrunk in size during washing, soak it in water with conditioner and then stretch it to its original size. Painless Band-Aid Removal: To painlessly remove a band-aid, dab some conditioner on it and it will come off more easily. Prevent rust: Wipe rusty surfaces (like faucets or door hinges) with conditioner to prevent rust. Removing unpleasant noises: To get rid of unpleasant noises such as door squeaks, apply some conditioner to a rag and treat the areas where they touch. Cleaning the drain: If your sink drain is clogged, drench it with conditioner, then rinse it with hot water.

