A sun allergy is not the same as a sunburn. It has certain signs and causes. UaPortal will tell you how to recognize sun allergy and alleviate your condition.

Symptoms of sun allergy:

- Redness, as in sunburn.

- Itching and pain on the skin.

- The appearance of small bumps on the skin.

- Subcutaneous hemorrhages.

- The appearance of "urticaria".

The time of symptom onset varies from several minutes to several hours during sun exposure.

Treatment of sun allergy and causes of occurrence

The main causes of sun allergy are vitamin deficiency, decreased immunity, pathologies in the body, hormonal drugs, antibiotics, hormonal imbalance, and pregnancy.

To find the right treatment for your case, consult a dermatologist. But in most cases, it's enough to just stay out of the sun for a few days.

Prevention also helps well. If you are prone to sun allergies, use a special ultraviolet lamp that will shine on those parts of your body that are exposed to the sun. The procedure should be repeated several times a week for several weeks.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

