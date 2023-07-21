The foods that strengthen and weaken the smell of sweat

The natural sweat that our bodies produce is odourless, as it is almost entirely composed of water. When our skin is wet, bacteria on it begin to multiply actively, and their waste products lead to an unpleasant odour. If you don't take a shower immediately after sweating, the number of bacteria and their products increases, leading to an even more pronounced odour.

One of the causes of increased sweating is the consumption of alcohol and foods with monosodium glutamate and caffeine. To reduce the unpleasant smell of sweat, it is recommended to limit the consumption of the following foods:

Meat, especially in large quantities, can cause an unpleasant odour because its digestion is slower than that of plant foods. Protein breakdown products are released into the blood and sweat, where they meet bacteria and cause odour.

Some vegetables can also cause bad sweat odour. Researchers recommend replacing pumpkin with oranges, asparagus with celery, and broccoli and cauliflower with apples. It is also useful to eat more raw vegetables.

Spicy seasonings such as chilli contain the alkaloid capsaicin and other chemicals that can increase sweating, resulting in more sweat and odour.

Some aromatic spices, such as cumin, curry and caraway seeds, can also cause odour.

In some people, an excess of choline (vitamin B4), which is found in tuna and red fish, can cause fishy body odour.

Green leafy vegetables, such as spinach, arugula, and kale, contain chlorophyll, which can help reduce alkaline levels in the body and avoid bad breath.

Mint has calming properties that help reduce the number of impulses that reach the sweat glands, so less sweat is produced.

Rosemary has a deodorising effect and blocks the growth of bacteria that cause bad breath. In addition, rosemary contains zinc, which helps to reduce the activity of the sweat glands.

Drinking more water helps rid the body of toxins and waste, which can help reduce body odour.

Instead of coffee and sweet tea, it is better to consume herbal decoctions such as sage, chamomile and lemon balm, or iced green tea to help fight odour.

