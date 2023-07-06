Some optional features on your iPhone can consume a significant amount of battery power. Many users wonder how to extend the battery life of their cell phone. Sometimes the battery power can drain quickly due to features that are not required for everyday use.

One simple life hack can help keep your iPhone charged for a longer period of time. This life hack was published by Gizchina.

The essence of the life hack is to turn off tactile feedback for the keyboard. This will save your iPhone battery for longer.

Turning off haptic feedback for the keyboard can really save battery power. This is because without this setting, the device will not vibrate or provide tactile feedback when you type.

Tactile feedback while using the keyboard uses a lot of battery power. Fortunately, this option is not enabled by default. To disable this setting, follow these simple steps:

Open Settings on your iPhone. Select "Sounds & Haptics". Go to "Keyboard feedback". Turn off the haptic feedback option to save battery power.

