The part of the house through which the most heat is lost is named

Some houses may be cold, why if everything is well heated. In this case, the reason should be sought in the sources of heat loss.

Therefore, if you don't want to get huge home heating bills, you need to know where the heat is going. Find out from which part of your home the heat is escaping.

Where does the most heat go in the house?

In order to save energy and avoid paying high electricity bills, you must optimize the use of heating in your home. To do this, you need to check where the heat is escaping the most. These heat losses may force you to turn up the thermostat on your radiator because the heat is not being properly retained there.

Most heat is often lost through windows. Most of you are unaware of the condition of your windows, so it's important to keep them in good condition and check if they are not blocking heat from escaping. About 25% of heat is lost through the roof and 35% through walls and window openings.

It's important to know the weaknesses of your home, so you can understand whether you need to repair or insulate your home. If your windows are made of materials such as wood, it is better to change the windows and choose double or triple glazing.

To avoid heat loss, you can also insulate the floor of your home with materials that will provide the best thermal performance.

