The zodiac sign with the 'oldest' soul has been named: it has excellent intelligence and above-average intuition

Astrologers claim that each of the twelve zodiac signs has a "soul age" determined by its position in the constellation. Among them, one sign is considered the oldest, possessing exceptional abilities. Individuals born under this sign are believed to come to Earth to connect human souls with the Universe.

According to astrologers, the youngest sign of the zodiac is Aries, while the oldest is Pisces. Pisces are regarded as the true sages among all the zodiac signs. Their sensitivity and empathy towards others' suffering make them guardians of knowledge.

There are those who believe that Pisces possess supernatural abilities, displaying high intelligence and an incredibly strong intuition that allows them to predict the course of events. Notable individuals such as Albert Einstein, Frederic Chopin, and Sharon Stone were born under the sign of Pisces.

Video of the day

According to the horoscope, the summer of 2023 is predicted to be exceptionally successful for Pisces. They can look forward to a dream vacation, where they will truly relax and forget about their worries. It will be a time of rejuvenation and freedom.

However, Pisces natives should not become too complacent and let their guard down. It is advised for them to be cautious of Scorpios, as they may harbor ill intentions towards them.

As previously reported by UAportal, astrologers have identified two zodiac signs that are considered the most malevolent, capable of seeking revenge.

On the other hand, there are individuals who possess natural leadership abilities and excel in their careers. They demonstrate remarkable leadership qualities, gain recognition in society, and achieve financial success, earning them the title of exceptional leaders.

Astrologers also recognize four zodiac signs that tend to be less sociable. They prefer to maintain a narrow social circle, are hesitant to let others into their world, and often appear withdrawn.