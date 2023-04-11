The zodiac sign that will be haunted by problems in April is named: the 'black streak' will begin

April 2023 will be a painful month for one zodiac sign - problems will literally haunt him and affect all areas of life. The first bells of the "black streak" could be the difficulties that arose after the full moon on April 6, but retrograde Mercury on April 21 will worsen the situation even more.

According to astrologers, Cancer is at risk. The natives of this sign run the risk of encountering misunderstandings from others, they will build plots behind their backs and spread gossip.

Cancers can make a mistake at work that will cancel all their plans for career growth, and they will have to forget about bonuses. The natives of the sign should not make drastic decisions during this period, it will not bring anything good. Better to be patient, admit mistakes, and move on.

April will turn out to be a period of strong emotions for Cancers, including in relationships with their significant other. Conflicts can cross that red line, after which it will be difficult to restore trust and understanding. The natives of the sign, who are already distinguished by their impulsiveness, can make mistakes that they will deeply regret.

Cancers in April will feel tired, and exhausted, and lose motivation and interest in life. They should take a short break from work, recover and talk openly with their partner about the problems that have arisen in the relationship.

