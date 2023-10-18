You will bring bad luck and misfortune into your life: why in autumn you should not dry clothes outside and other omens of autumn

Autumn is a time of change, harvesting and following nature as winter approaches. Numerous omens and customs are associated with this season, which Ukr.Media tells you about. Let's take a look at what things are best to avoid in the fall to avoid negative consequences.

Collect the last fruits

It is believed that the last fruits in the garden or vegetable garden should not be harvested until spring, as they remain as food for the spirits of nature and can bring good luck in the next season.

Start big construction projects

Fall is a time when nature's energy slows down, and starting a big construction or renovation project can lead to problems. It's better to trust a nature's cycle and postpone construction until spring.

Dry things outside

Humidity increases in the fall and drying fabrics outside can be unfavorable. According to omens, this can lead to problems in your home, so it's better to dry things indoors.

Start new projects

Autumn is considered as not the best time to start new things or projects. According to folk beliefs, it is better to complete the tasks already started and prepare for winter.

Tear off the cobwebs

According to beliefs, tearing off the cobwebs in the fall can lead to negative events. Spider webs are considered a defense against evil spirits and negative energies, so do not destroy them.

Use dry leaves

Dry fall leaves are associated with wilting. Some people may think about using it for something, but it is better to throw it away.

Throwing away the last piece of food

The last piece of bread or other food is considered a symbol of prosperity. Omen advise not to throw away the last piece, because it can lead to a bad luck and bring negativity in your life.

