It'll bring trouble: why you shouldn't celebrate your birthday in advance

Celebrating a birthday is a special and joyful event in the life of every person, which is usually celebrated with the closest and dearest ones, bringing with it many gifts and congratulations. However, there are signs and superstitions that indicate that celebrating a birthday in advance can lead to unpleasant consequences and problems in the future.

According to esoteric beliefs, a few days before the birthday, the birthday person's energy begins to change, and the person experiences a kind of cleansing from negative emotions and experiences to start the new year "from scratch". Celebrations during this period can be harmful, preventing the energy from being fully cleansed and restored, and problems can haunt the person throughout the next year.

It is also believed that on a person's birthday, they receive a special charge of energy from higher powers, which motivates them to new achievements and accomplishments. If the celebration takes place in advance, this special gift can be lost, and the birthday person will feel tired and lose energy over the next year.

Another sign suggests that celebrating a birthday prematurely is a "game with fate", as in this way the birthday person can influence the moment of their birth, causing negative consequences.

But there is a way out of this situation. If the circumstances require a birthday celebration in advance, then you can go to church and ask permission from the higher powers. It is believed that in this way, the birthday person can protect themselves from adversity and problems in the future.

