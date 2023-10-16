You'll bring trouble on yourself: things you shouldn't do before bed

Our ancestors viewed the evening as a special time of the day. Particular attention was paid to the time when a person was preparing for sleep. This is reported by Pixel Inform.

According to the beliefs, one should refrain from certain actions before going to bed. If you decided to violate the prohibitions, the consequences could be quite serious. So, what actions should be avoided before nightfall?

Counting money

Many people want to make sure their finances are in order in the evening. However, it is widely believed that counting money in the evening can bring unfortunate consequences. Therefore, it is better to postpone this task until the morning or afternoon.

Paying off debts

If you suddenly remember that you owe your neighbor money, don't rush to pay it back if you're planning to go to bed. It's best to do it in the morning. Otherwise, according to the signs, you risk becoming a debtor again.

Cleaning and mopping the floor

Sometimes housewives want to clean the apartment in the evening, when important tasks have already been completed. However, it is better to clean during the day when there is enough light. This will help you avoid trouble.

Taking out the trash

It is not recommended to throw out the garbage in the evening. It is believed that this can lead to the removal of positive energy from the house. To maintain financial happiness and peace in the family, it is better to throw out the trash in the morning.

