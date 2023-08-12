You'll bring trouble: why you shouldn't get a haircut on your birthday

In the past, our ancestors believed that a regular haircut could cause trouble for a person. According to various beliefs, cutting your own hair could lead to bad things happening.

This was reported by radiotrek.

Among various traditions and beliefs, there was an idea that one should not cut the hair of their direct relatives. It was believed that this could only bring negative results. In particular, it was not recommended to

to cut the hair of your daughter's father;

to cut the hair of your child to your mother;

to cut a man's hair for his wife and vice versa.

Also, our ancestors believed that one should not get a haircut on one's birthday, because on this day, a person becomes vulnerable to energy changes, and this can make them more prone to negative events and illnesses.

Video of the day

Read also: Who should not be given a watch and why: the meaning of superstition

According to the beliefs, even you shouldn't cut your own hair. It was believed that this could not only deprive a person of health, but also draw death's attention to them, as each hair cut could reduce life expectancy by a year.

It was also not recommended to sleep with a wet watercress. It was believed that this could lead to inevitable changes, including negative ones.

We have already written about money signs that really work.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!