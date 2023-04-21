'It will lie in the field forever': Ukrainian military effectively destroyed the occupiers' dugout (video)

Ukrainian troops discovered a hidden occupants' dugout in one of the frontline areas. Artillerymen worked on the location of the invaders.

Soldiers of the 103rd separate terrorist defense brigade were engaged in the destruction of the enemy. This was reported on the brigade's Facebook page.

It is noted that after the strike, one of the occupants tried to escape and hide in a nearby dugout. He failed.

"The Russian invader could have lived peacefully at home if he hadn't come to Ukraine to fulfill Putin's criminal orders. Now he will forever remain to lie somewhere in the field," the statement reads.

The video shows the occupier climbing out of the dugout and running toward the field. However, at some point, he falls.

From the drone, the Ukrainian military discovered the dead body of the invader. Probably, the enemy was fatally wounded during an artillery strike.

The other day, soldiers of the 25th separate airborne brigade of Sicheslav showed a video from Luhansk region where they eliminated an enemy tank and blew up an enemy infantry fighting vehicle that was trying to evacuate a damaged truck.

