Do not harm the skin: who is strictly contraindicated to wipe the skin with ice cubes

The practice of "ice wash" is gaining popularity. Many recipes for cosmetic ice cubes with different effects can be found on the Internet. However, are they really safe? Let's consider how this procedure works and what contraindications should be paid attention to.

Why ice cubes can harm the skin of the face? Ice has a cold effect, first of all, on shrinking vessels, causing the effect of shock lymphatic drainage. This can lead to excessive swelling, loss of skin elasticity and create a tired-looking facial effect.

Regular use of these treatments can promote vasospasm, disrupting the nutrition of the epidermis. Ice can dry the skin, which can lead to peeling and red spots on the face.

Owners of dry and normal skin are advised to refrain from frequent washing with ice cubes, as the sharp temperature fluctuations can lead to loss of skin elasticity.

For those with sensitive skin or those who have an impaired lipid barrier, ice can be an aggressive factor. A sudden change in temperature can lead to a "cold burn". For the skin around the eyes, this is particularly stressful. Ice is also contraindicated for skin with acne or inflammation, as it can only exacerbate the problem.

How can you get rid of swelling without using ice cubes? The best solution may be using of patches and a light lymphatic drainage massage. Useful tip: you can cool it slightly in the refrigerator before using the patches.

During the massage remember that there is a local activation of l a ymphatic flow, which accelerates metabolism and promotes the removal of toxins from the skin cells. The procedure returns freshness, even tone and elasticity to the skin. Thanks to a combination of massage movements, excess fluid is quickly removed from the intercellular space, so swelling in the treated areas are reduced relatively quickly.

