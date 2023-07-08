Natural solution kills weeds immediately: gardeners share an effective recipe

Weed control is one of the biggest problems for gardeners. People often resort to chemicals when trying to remove annoying plants.

However, weed killers or herbicides can be dangerous to some wildlife and the environment. Instead, gardeners can use natural methods that will kill weeds, according to Express.co.uk.

Experts suggest using table or rock salt, as they are readily available and can be found in most homes. Special salts or salts with additives such as iodine should be avoided.

Gardeners should make sure they choose a dry day before using this method. Any water can reduce the effectiveness of the weed treatment.

Salt is a non-selective herbicide, which means that it "kills any plant it comes in contact with". This means that gardeners should make sure they only target weeds.

Salt actually "dehydrates" the weeds, which subsequently kills them. Excess salt also interferes with the plants' ability to absorb essential nutrients such as potassium and nitrogen.

Mix salt with warm water in a ratio of one part salt to four parts water. Mix well until the salt is dissolved.

You can also make a stronger solution by increasing the salt concentration, but keep in mind that this can be more harmful to the soil. Directly spray the salt solution onto the leaves and stems of the weeds you want to kill.

Monitor the treated area and reapply the saline solution to any surviving weeds after a week or two. Once the weeds are dead, rinse the soil with plain water to remove excess salt.

