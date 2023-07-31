Add and shake: How to clean containers from green deposits without chemicals

Find out about an effective way to clean water bottles from green scale and mould without using chemicals.

The Ukrainian YouTube channel "Poradnyky" has presented an interesting video. This method is the fastest and most cost-effective.

In order to remove dirt from the container, it is recommended to pour about 3 litres of water and add a glass of peas. After that, shake the vessel in a circular motion until the expected result is achieved.

Experts emphasise that peas act as an abrasive material that allows you to quickly and effectively remove deposits and dirt from the inner walls of the bottle. It is important to note that peas can be replaced by other types of pulses, but peas are the most accessible and inexpensive option.

This cleaning method, which was demonstrated on the Tips, can be a useful and easy option for anyone looking to keep their water vessel clean and avoid using chemicals.

