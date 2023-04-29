Ammonia and rinse aid: how to neutralize the second-hand smell from clothes

Before being sold, all second-hand goods are treated with formalin and steam, after which things start to smell not very pleasant. UaPortal figured out how to get rid of the second-hand smell.

1. To begin with, wash your clothes with a double portion of detergent and a flavored fabric softener at the maximum temperature available for the fabric. After that, run an additional rinse and dry in the fresh air. This method is effective for light odors.

2. Soak for a day in cold water with two caps of rinse aid, stirring from time to time.

3. Pour one tablespoon of 10% ammonia into 5 liters of warm water. If the item is made of natural fabric, soak it for an hour. Synthetics - for 6 hours. Then dry the clothes in the fresh air for several hours, and then wash them in a washing machine at the maximum temperature permissible for the fabric, adding flavored rinse aid. When using this method, do not soak clothes of different colors at the same time.

4. Dissolve 1 kg of flavored salt per 5 kg of clothes in water and soak for 2 hours. Wash in a washing machine. Use salt without dyes.

5. Dissolve 100 ml of vinegar, 100 g of salt, and 50 g of baking soda in 10 liters of warm water and soak the clothes for 8 hours. Rinse by hand and put it in the washing machine with detergent and rinse aid.

