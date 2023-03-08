NASA noticed 2 giant asteroids approaching the Earth: what is the threat

Scientists have recorded two huge asteroids moving towards the Earth at once. The first space body approached the minimum distance to our planet on March 7, and the second asteroid will approach the Earth on March 8. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has reported whether there is a threat to earthlings.

According to scientists, the cosmic body 535844 (2015 BY 310), which flew by on March 7, is 143 meters in size. The distance from this asteroid to the Earth at the time of approach was about 4.04 million kilometers, and its speed was 27,720 km per hour.

This asteroid is very large, and NASA qualified it as a potentially dangerous object, although it passed at a safe distance from our planet.

Another space object called 2023 QW, whose size is 155 meters, is expected to pass by on March 8. This asteroid will pass at a distance of 2.3 million kilometers.

Dangerous asteroids are those that are larger than 150 meters and approach the Earth closer than 7.4 million kilometers.

The second asteroid also belongs to the "potentially dangerous" category, and scientists are tracking its trajectory. Currently, data show that it will pass at a safe distance from the Earth.

