NASA will send an expedition to the asteroid Psyche, which costs quadrillions of dollars

On October 5 this year, a spacecraft called Psyche is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Spaceport in Florida on a Falcon Heavy rocket from SpaceX. The mission is to reach the asteroid (16) Psyche, located 4 billion kilometers from Earth in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Psyche has an unusual chemical composition that makes it special. Scientists suggest that this asteroid consists mainly of large amounts of iron and nickel, but also gold and other chemical elements. It is estimated that the total value of the asteroid's contents is approximately 10 thousand quadrillion dollars.

The width of Psyche is approximately 279 kilometers and scientists believe it to be the iron core of a planet that has never formed in the Solar System. The research of this asteroid will provide scientists with a unique opportunity to study this core, which is similar to the Earth's core. It should be reminded that access to the Earth's core is impossible, but the study of the asteroid can reveal new details about the internal structure of the planet.

NASA spacecraft will find Psyche in 6 years. Once it reaches the asteroid, it will enter orbit around it and reveal all its secrets within 26 months.

The asteroid Psyche was named after the goddess of the soul in ancient Greek mythology and was discovered by astronomer Annibale de Gaspariz in 1852.

