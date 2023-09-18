Violating family harmony: what three things should be removed from the bedroom

According to popular belief, the bedroom interior affects the life of a married couple. It is believed that if there are only "positive" things in the room, then the husband and wife will rarely quarrel, Pixel inform writes.

But some items can harm the atmosphere of love. If they are not removed from the bedroom in time, the relationship between the spouses can become tense. Serious quarrels and divorce are not excluded.

Mirror

According to beliefs, it is better to avoid placing a mirror in the bedroom. If this thing is still in the room, it is not recommended to put it opposite the bed.

You should be especially careful with mirror surfaces with cracks.

Video of the day

Read also: These signs indicate that evil has settled in your apartment

Television

This device may seem indispensable to many people. After all, people often want to watch their favourite TV programmes and films while lying on their beds.

However, it is better to remove the TV from the room. It is believed that having a TV in the bedroom can have a negative impact on marital relationships.

Instead of watching TV programmes, it is better to read a book or listen to music.

Ficus.

According to beliefs, this plant can have a negative impact on the relationship between spouses. Especially if it grows in a room where the husband and wife spend a lot of time together.

As a reminder, we have already written about signs that warn of misfortune, disasters, and illness.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!