The most effective way to remove hair clogging the bathroom drain

Hair stuck in the sewer can not only clog pipes but also cause an unpleasant odour. There is a four-step trick you can use to solve this common problem.

Daily video

To unclog a hair-blocked drain, there is a very effective method in record time. For this, you will not need to use any cleaning ingredients, but rather environmentally friendly ones. Sante Plus writes about it.

Read also: How to quickly remove grease and dirt from the hood: it takes only 20 minutes

How to clean the sewer without chemicals?

To prevent drain clogging, it is recommended that you remove hair that may drain into the sewer daily. But in addition to regular drain maintenance, you can get rid of hair-clogging pipes with a simple technique.

You need to take an indispensable household ingredient - baking soda, as well as soda crystals. These non-toxic products will help clean the bathroom drain in no time without the intervention of plumbers.

1. Flush the drain

To remove hair from the walls of the sewer, it is recommended to pour a small amount of dishwashing liquid into the pipe. Then add a cup of white vinegar and the same amount of baking soda. You will see a chemical reaction that will help dissolve debris and deposited impurities. Leave it to act for 5 minutes, then pour boiling water into the pipes.

2. Use long pliers or tweezers to unclog the drain. Use long tweezers to remove the hair causing the blockage. This way, you will remove large blockages by rotating the tool along the walls.

For greater efficiency, you can help yourself with a flashlight. Then pour boiling water into the pipe before repeating the operation. It is recommended to wear gloves and a mask during this procedure to protect yourself from unpleasant odours and burns.

3. Use a plunger to unclog the drain. You will need a plunger to remove any remaining hair stuck in the drain. Start by covering the sink opening with a microfiber cloth. Pump the liquid vigorously with this tool and remove the cloth to remove any dirt stuck in the pipe.

If you want to clean the pipe deeper, you can use a drainage snake. To do this, push it towards the drain in vertical and then horizontal movements.

4. Support the drain to avoid clogging. Once the blockage has been removed, it is recommended that you keep the bathtub clean to avoid recurrence as much as possible.

Clean the drain with baking soda crystals on a weekly basis. To do this, pour a cup of this abrasive ingredient down the drain before pouring boiling water. And that's it!

We would like to remind you that social media is actively discussing a new life hack that promises to get rid of the unpleasant odor from the washing machine and leave it smelling fresh.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!