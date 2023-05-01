Naftogaz of Ukraine fixes gas prices for households until May 2024

The new gas price for households has been announced by the gas supply company Naftogaz of Ukraine. According to the company's press service, the price per cubic meter of gas will be fixed at UAH 7.96 until May 2024 inclusive.

Gas supply company Naftogaz of Ukraine supplies gas to more than 12.4 million Ukrainian households under the annual Fixed tariff plan. The tariff is valid from May 1, 2023, to May 1, 2024.

Oleksiy Chernyshev, CEO of Naftogaz Group, said that the decision to maintain the gas price for household customers was made taking into account martial law and the economic situation in Ukraine. The company reaffirmed its commitment to keep fuel prices for citizens at the level before the introduction of martial law.

Thus, the gas price for households will remain unchanged, which will certainly be good news for citizens amid economic instability and the escalating conflict in Ukraine's neighborhood.

