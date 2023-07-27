Inflating a mattress and stretching shoes: top 7 uses of a hairdryer in everyday life that you didn't know about

We are used to thinking of a hairdryer as a tool for drying and shaping hair. However, this versatile device has many other interesting uses that you may not have known about.

Drying clothes

When you're in a hurry and your favourite pair of socks or underwear is wet, a hairdryer can help. Just use it to quickly dry your clothes.

Replacing the iron

If you need to quickly iron out small creases in your clothes and don't have an iron handy, a hairdryer will do just as well. Lightly dampen your clothes and switch on the hairdryer. Smoothly smooth out wrinkles and you can enjoy the refreshed look of your clothes.

Stretching shoes

If you've bought new shoes and they're a little tight, a hairdryer can help. Put on your socks, then your shoes, and gently warm the outside of the shoe with a hairdryer. The heat will soften the material, allowing it to stretch, and you will feel great in your new shoes or boots.

Removing sticky marks

Sticky adhesive residue can occur on a variety of objects. A hairdryer can help remove these marks easily. Simply heat the surface with a hairdryer and then gently wipe off the residue with a cloth or tissue.

Removing wax

Heat the spilled wax with a hairdryer and then wipe it off with a paper napkin.

Remove crayon marks from wallpaper

If your child has coloured the wallpaper with crayons, don't panic. With a hairdryer, removing pencil marks is quite simple. Just blow warm air on the drawing and wipe it off with a cloth.

Inflate the mattress

If you don't have an air pump available and need to inflate your mattress, a hairdryer can come in handy. Use a hairdryer to blow cold air into the appropriate hole in the mattress. In a few minutes, your bed will be ready for sleep.

