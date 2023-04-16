"The sun will rise over our entire country": Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Easter at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra (video)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Ukrainian Christians of the Eastern Rite on Easter. He recorded an address to the people on the territory of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, which has withdrawn from the jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate. Zelensky noted that Ukrainians are fighting against dark forces.

"Today we celebrate the feast of the Resurrection of the Lord. Its main symbol is victory: the victory of goodness, the victory of truth, the victory of life. With unwavering faith in the irreversibility of these victories, we celebrate Easter," he said in his video address.

Zelensky reminded that last year Ukrainians prayed for Ukraine to survive, and today they pray for Ukraine to win.

"This is our dawn. The rebirth. This is the dawn of an independent Ukraine. Today we celebrate the feast of the Resurrection of the Lord. Its main symbol is victory. The victory of goodness, truth, life. We celebrate Easter with unwavering faith in the irreversibility of these victories," he said.

