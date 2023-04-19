The 'black streak' will begin! Mercury retrograde will bring big problems to the four zodiac signs

The end of April 2023 will bring bad news to four natives of the zodiac circle. Mercury will be retrograde between April 21 and May 15 - and this time promises them great trials, quarrels, financial troubles, and health problems.

According to astrologers, troubles threaten Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. They need to be patient, attentive, careful, and not rush to make drastic decisions.

Taurus

The natives of this zodiac sign will pay for the mistakes they made in the past. People may appear in their lives again, whose existence they would very much like to forget. Tauruses are threatened with quarrels and financial losses, which will make them think about changing their place of work and even residence. However, you should not cut from the shoulder - it is better to weigh carefully first.

Lion

Retrograde Mercury in Taurus will greatly affect the career of Leos - they will suddenly realize that they are not appreciated at all at work. The natives of the sign can be fined for no reason, or even threatened with dismissal altogether. It will be difficult for Leos to control their emotions, and they can make a scandal. So they will probably have to look for a new job, which will be a difficult process.

Scorpio

Scorpios will receive news that can destroy their relationship with their significant other. The natives of the sign will not forgive the betrayal of a loved one, it will be a painful blow for them. They can become withdrawn and depressed. Losing interest in everything will have a negative effect on work: Scorpios will make a mistake that can cost them their reputation.

Aquarius

Aquarians are threatened by quarrels and misunderstandings both in relationships with their significant other and at work. For the natives of the sign, everything will literally fall out of their hands: plans will be destroyed suddenly due to unforeseen events. The most difficult thing will be in financial terms: you will have to save even on the most necessary. However, if Aquarius survives all the tests, things will improve already in May.

