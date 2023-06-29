The 'black streak' begins: July will bring big problems to five zodiac signs

July 2023 will bring bad news to five zodiac signs. Some of them will face problems at work, road accidents, while others may face big financial difficulties and go into debt.

As astrologer Vlad Ross told UNIAN, Aquarius, Pisces, Taurus, Libra and Capricorn are at risk. Here's what awaits them!

Aquarius

Aquarians will be in a full-on rush at work: there will be so many tasks that they will have to forget about rest. In addition, they will have to fulfill old promises that they have long forgotten about. In July, there is an increased risk of accidents, so you shouldn't let your guard down on the road. Things may improve a bit only in the last week of July.

Video of the day

Pisces

Pisces will experience life-changing events that will turn their lives around, but in a negative way. Problems will affect personal life, work and relationships with friends. They need to be patient and just get through this bad period.

Taurus

Taurus will face a number of difficulties that they will have to overcome. There may be problems in relationships with your significant other or relatives. It's best not to start quarrels, because even a trifle can lead to a big scandal. Taurus' career will go downhill, and they will have to urgently change their plans.

Libra

Libra will feel tense throughout July. Thus, they need to calm down and exhale a bit. Relationships with former business partners will be under attack, and you will have to change your environment. At work, conflicts with your superiors may arise, which will affect your health. Libras should be more attentive to their body's signals.

Capricorn

For Capricorns, July will indeed be a "black month". They won't succed neither in new meetings and acquaintances nor business. They should avoid long trips and flights, as there is an increased risk of disasters. However, the financial sphere will suffer the most, as Capricorns will lack money and will have to pay off debts. Capricorns may fall into depression.

As UAportal reported earlier, astrologers have named two of the most evil zodiac signs that are capable of terrible revenge.

At the same time, there are people who easily manage others and reach great heights in their careers. They have all the leadership qualities, gain authority in society and earn a lot, which allows them to be called the best leaders.

Astrologers also identify four zodiac signs that do not like people. Their social circle is very narrow, they are in no hurry to let others into their world, and they seem quite withdrawn.