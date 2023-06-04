A three-day magnetic storm continues on Earth: how to improve your health

In June, there will be several waves of magnetic storms of varying power. At the same time, a three-day meteorological strike is underway, which scientists gave 3 points out of 10.

According to Meteoagent, the three-point magnetic storm will last from June 3 to 5. During this time, people mostly complain of headaches, irritability, mood swings, and exacerbation of chronic diseases.

Experts estimate this three-day meteorological impact as weak. However, people with chronic illnesses, weather-dependent people, and the elderly should be careful, as they are particularly sensitive to the impact of solar flares on the Earth's geomagnetic field.

Magnetic storm calendar for June:

Weak magnetic storms of 2 points: June 1, 6-15, 17, 21-30.

Weak magnetic storms of 3 points: June 3-5.

Strong magnetic storms of 4 points: June 2, 16.

Powerful magnetic storms of 5 points: June 18-20.

How to protect yourself from the effects of magnetic storms

Doctors advise to lead a healthy lifestyle, get enough sleep and go to bed at the same time. You should avoid fatty and fried foods, alcoholic beverages, and coffee. Also, do not overeat.

Exercise in moderation; do not choose exhausting intense workouts. Give preference to walking and spending time outdoors. Ventilate your home regularly.

