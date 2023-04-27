The most powerful magnetic storm for the entire month continues on Earth: what you should know

On the evening of April 26, one of the most powerful magnetic storms in a month began. It will be prolonged and reach 6 points out of 10.

According to scientists, this storm is associated with geomagnetic activity and an explosion in the southern hemisphere of the Sun on April 24. Such activity causes the appearance of aurorae, even in places where this phenomenon is not typical.

Powerful April magnetic storm

According to Spaceweather, the flare in the southern hemisphere of the Sun occurred on April 23-24. As a result, coronal masses flew toward the Earth and hit the charged atmosphere. They reached the critical point on April 28.

This meteorological impact will be similar to the one that the Earth's inhabitants already experienced in March of this year. Experts say that the storm index on April 26-28 will be 6. Only on April 29 will the storm begin to subside.

Such solar flares and explosions affect the health of many people. Weather-dependent people and people with chronic illnesses will be particularly affected.

What are the effects of a magnetic storm?

How can the effects of magnetic storms on human health appear: Main symptoms:

Headache, dizziness, fog in the head, migraine attack.

Heart rate may increase, and blood pressure may jump.

Nausea occurs, and there may be problems with digestion.

Weakness, drowsiness, increased fatigue

Impaired concentration, often impossible to focus on tasks.

Insomnia or vice versa.

Apathy, lack of energy.

Irritability, aggression, increased anxiety, depression.

Exacerbation of chronic diseases

Bone and joint aches, and pain at the sites of past fractures or injuries.

How to improve your health during magnetic storms

Doctors advise that on such dangerous days, you should not strain yourself psychologically and emotionally and reduce physical activity. It's best to get enough sleep and rest, eat well, and follow a daily routine.

Add vegetables and fruits to your daily diet and drink more clean water. Don't overindulge in coffee, alcohol, and energy drinks. Avoid fatty and junk food.

In the morning and before going to bed, give preference to a contrast shower. Also, walk more in the fresh air, go to the pool, and do yoga.

For people with chronic diseases, it is advisable to keep the necessary medications on hand and get more rest, breathe fresh air, and consult a doctor if necessary.

Attention: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

As a reminder, a series of moderate-intensity magnetic storms are expected in April. However, it is worth taking care of on some days when geomagnetic disturbances become more powerful.

