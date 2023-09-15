A powerful magnetic storm is ongoing on Earth: updated schedule

A strong magnetic storm is ongoing on Earth. From September 15 to 18, thunderstorms with a strength of 5-7 points are expected.

The dangerous period will last until September 19, but it will be felt with new force already on September 23. This is evidenced by data from the Meteoagent portal.

On Friday, September 15, the power of the storm will be 7 points out of 10. In the period from September 16 to 18, it will be 6 points out of 10. From September 19 to 22, magnetic storms of only 2 points, that is, weak, are expected. August 23 – 4 points out of 10.

It should be remembered that scientists' forecasts may change depending on the situation on the Sun and the impact of solar flares on the Earth's atmosphere.

How to improve well-being during storms

The reaction of each person has a different reaction to the disturbance of the Earth's magnetic field. Some people suffer greatly due to fluctuations in the magnetic field, while others do not feel affected at all.

We suggest using universal self-help tips during magnetic storms:

1. Proper sleep. Doctors advise going to bed before 00:00 and getting up without an alarm clock. You should not sleep too much - it will only make you feel worse.

2. More movement. Give preference to walking, swimming, gymnastics, yoga, stretching. But do not exhaust yourself too much in gyms with various loads.

3. Follow a proper diet and give up coffee, alcoholic beverages, and energy drinks. Choose herbal teas and drink more pure water. Eat more fresh fruits and vegetables, less fast food, fatty and fried food.

